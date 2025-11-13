Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.07.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 280,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$15.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.