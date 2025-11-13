Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNFCA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 6,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.87. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Security National Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 306.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 48.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.