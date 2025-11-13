CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.88.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
