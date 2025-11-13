eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. eGain had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 36.47%. eGain updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.290-0.340 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 26.5%

eGain stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,379. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

eGain declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at eGain

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,460.28. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in eGain by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

See Also

