Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Riskified updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Riskified Stock Down 1.9%

RSKD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 360,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Riskified by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 144,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Monimus Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 3.0% during the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 979,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Riskified by 7.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

