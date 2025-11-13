Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ACV Auctions (ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2025 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ACV Auctions had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.50.

11/6/2025 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/17/2025 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman bought 912,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,608.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 912,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,608.88. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

