Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$142.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$126.92 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cameco from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.08.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$8.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$121.00. 848,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,320. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$49.75 and a 52-week high of C$153.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$122.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of C$52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$614.56 million for the quarter.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.