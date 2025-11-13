Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Releases Earnings Results

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 79.72% and a negative net margin of 390.70%.

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 655,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,735. Innovative Eyewear has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.41% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innovative Eyewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

