George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$90.33 to C$94.67 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$105.33 to C$107.67 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$100.00 to C$101.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.61.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$90.91. 97,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$86.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.47. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$70.92 and a 1 year high of C$93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

