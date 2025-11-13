George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$90.33 to C$94.67 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$105.33 to C$107.67 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$100.00 to C$101.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.61.
George Weston Stock Performance
About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
