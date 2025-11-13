Cameco (CCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cameco (TSE: CCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2025 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$160.00 to C$150.00.

11/13/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$142.00 to C$150.00.

11/10/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$160.00.

10/31/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$110.00 to C$160.00.

10/29/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from C$130.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.00 to C$150.00.

10/21/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$118.00 to C$142.00.

10/14/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at President Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$126.92 price target on the stock.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

