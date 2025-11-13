Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,670. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

