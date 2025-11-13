FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $279.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (down from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.18. 689,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,153. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

