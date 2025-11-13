Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 114,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 387% compared to the average daily volume of 23,426 call options.

BP Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:BP traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,939. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. BP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.29%.BP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.66%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of BP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BP

Institutional Trading of BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 178.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.