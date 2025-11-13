Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.00.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

TSE POW traded up C$0.73 on Thursday, hitting C$70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.50. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$41.88 and a 52-week high of C$71.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.