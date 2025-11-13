Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 440 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.
Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.
Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.
We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.
