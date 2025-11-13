Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 440 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

BOWL stock traded down GBX 0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 276.50. The company had a trading volume of 450,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.45. The company has a market capitalization of £461.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 231.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 343.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

