Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 60,695 put options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 43,320 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $474.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,611,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,990. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $484.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

