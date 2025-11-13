Ordinals Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.17 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00004667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $98.21 million and $31.17 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ordinals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100,959.34 or 1.00762799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 4.87628795 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $35,536,051.91 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.