KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06, Zacks reports. KBC Group had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $63.25. 7,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,220. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $63.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

