Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.87. 401,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,720. The stock has a market cap of $224.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

