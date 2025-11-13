Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

CELC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 target price on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celcuity from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.34. 458,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Celcuity by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 59.0% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,182 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Celcuity by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

