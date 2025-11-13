MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Equities researchers at Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

MannKind Stock Down 1.2%

MNKD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 1,108,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.11. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

