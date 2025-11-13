Orchestra BioMed’s (OBIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 357.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OBIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchestra BioMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of OBIO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 164,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Orchestra BioMed has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,665.05% and a negative return on equity of 320.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 106.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 67.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

