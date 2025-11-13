Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 4459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Swiss Re Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

