Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 4459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
