Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.08 and last traded at $153.10. Approximately 291,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 583,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.80.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Sanmina by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sanmina by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

