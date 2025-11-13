Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Cut to $1,650.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.19.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG traded up $39.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,347.37. 219,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,295.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,403.54. Transdigm Group has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total value of $3,838,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,524. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.