WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Evercore ISI

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

WBTN stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,067. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.74.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $378.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 174.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

