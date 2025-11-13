ICON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.64 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. ICON has a market capitalization of $83.48 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,095,717,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,124,830 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,095,672,526.5310593 with 1,079,955,088.5952895 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.08043833 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $13,166,394.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

