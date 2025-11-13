Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 388,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 107,638 shares.The stock last traded at $49.6390 and had previously closed at $49.64.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.
About Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
