Q4 EPS Estimates for BigBear.ai Lowered by Northland Capmk

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,553,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,180,594. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.42.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 89.0% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 40,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 48.5% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,445.75. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

