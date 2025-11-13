Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was up 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.2185 and last traded at $12.2185. Approximately 4,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.01 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.