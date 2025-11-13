Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.7550, but opened at $3.91. Vallourec shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 13,033 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vallourec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Vallourec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vallourec

Vallourec Trading Up 6.3%

Vallourec Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.