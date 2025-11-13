LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 167,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.26 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. This represents a 16.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 313,868 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 606,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.