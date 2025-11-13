Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Posts Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 20.57%.

Inpex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 4,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.