Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Posts Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 20.57%.
Inpex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 4,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $20.49.
About Inpex
