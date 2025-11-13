BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Stock Price

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McGraw Hill from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McGraw Hill to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McGraw Hill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE MH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,909. McGraw Hill has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $669.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $37,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth $14,600,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth $12,550,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth $7,530,000.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.