Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Posts Earnings Results

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marks Electrical Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of MRK stock traded down GBX 1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 46.70. 318,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of £48.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.29. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46 and a 52 week high of GBX 63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Shore Capital began coverage on Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 73 to GBX 51 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 50.50.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

