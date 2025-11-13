GXChain Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. GXChain has a total market cap of $30.57 million and approximately $4.08 thousand worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.