WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 114 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $12.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,030.74. The company had a trading volume of 741,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,031.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $815.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.16. The firm has a market cap of $974.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.32.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

