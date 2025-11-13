SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41, Zacks reports. SuperCom had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 37.28%.

SuperCom Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,204. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCB. Wall Street Zen downgraded SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SuperCom, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.