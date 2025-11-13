Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $152.15 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $152.15 million and approximately $121.37 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $9.48 or 0.00009464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100,222.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.92 or 0.00512924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00023268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.16964291 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $122,896.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

