Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 34.98%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

JFBC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The company has a market cap of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.23. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 461.0%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

