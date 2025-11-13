Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Quince Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Quince Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of QNCX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,599. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $92.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Quince Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNCX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 158.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

