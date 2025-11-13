Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $455.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $370.89. The stock had a trading volume of 830,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,616. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $369.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

