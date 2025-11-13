Roth Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ENLT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

