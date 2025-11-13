Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHH. Wall Street Zen cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 327,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $648.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.77%.The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,115,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,825 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,317,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $7,323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 507,502 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,557,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 496,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

