Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

GPN traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $76.41. 389,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,952. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 53.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

