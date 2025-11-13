Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Dividend of $2.52 (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.5219 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 481.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.84. 13,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

