Analysts Set Expectations for V.F.’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Baird R W upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

VFC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. V.F. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,148 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in V.F. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 586,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

