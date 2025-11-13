Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic View of Universal Q4 Earnings

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Universal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $754.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.30 million. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,538. Universal has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Universal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,987.26. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $245,855.25. Following the sale, the director owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,918.50. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

