Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 1,677,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,066. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. Invitation Home has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.