Argus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Price

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Argus from $568.00 to $554.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $465.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.97 and a 200-day moving average of $502.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,471,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,019,000 after buying an additional 446,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after buying an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,736,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

